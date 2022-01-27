Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 93.0% in January

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 461,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FOLGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 148,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
