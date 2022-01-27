Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 93.0% in January

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 461,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FOLGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 148,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

