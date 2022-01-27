Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE FHI opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

