Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,513 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.14% of Ferroglobe worth $34,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $931.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.