Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

