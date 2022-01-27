Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of FTN traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.55. Financial 15 Split has a 12-month low of C$9.19 and a 12-month high of C$12.42.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.