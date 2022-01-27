Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FTN traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.55. Financial 15 Split has a 12-month low of C$9.19 and a 12-month high of C$12.42.

Get Financial 15 Split alerts:

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.