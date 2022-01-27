Financial Analysis: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) versus Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Banc of California and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Banc of California presently has a consensus target price of $21.90, suggesting a potential upside of 12.42%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 25.70% 11.04% 1.00% Nicolet Bankshares 28.32% 10.95% 1.30%

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Nicolet Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $309.13 million 3.95 $12.57 million $1.26 15.46 Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 5.19 $60.12 million $5.99 15.35

Nicolet Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Banc of California on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

