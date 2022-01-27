Financial Analysis: CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) vs. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 24.72% 4.81% 2.99% CoreSite Realty 13.87% 266.08% 4.09%

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 207.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Healthcare Trust and CoreSite Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 CoreSite Realty 1 10 3 0 2.14

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus price target of $156.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.72%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Risk and Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and CoreSite Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 14.54 $19.08 million $0.84 52.43 CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 12.34 $79.31 million $2.06 82.24

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Community Healthcare Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

