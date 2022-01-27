Financial Analysis: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) versus Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trean Insurance Group and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.03%. Metromile has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 203.69%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than Trean Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24% Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Metromile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 1.99 $90.77 million $0.46 17.09 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Metromile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

