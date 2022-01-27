Financial Comparison: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) vs. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tejon Ranch and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $37.83 million 11.90 -$740,000.00 $0.08 213.53 AFC Gamma $5.25 million 69.54 $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tejon Ranch and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 2 4 0 2.67

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 44.86%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 3.59% 0.42% 0.35% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development. The Real Estate Resort and Residential Development segment operations include land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment generates revenues from oil and gas royalty leases, rock and aggregate mining leases. The Farming segment produces revenues from the sale of wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios. The Ranch Operations consist of game management revenues and ancillary land uses such as grazing leases and filming. The company was founded by Edward Fitzgerald Beale in 1843 and is hea

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

