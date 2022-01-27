Financial Contrast: Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) & Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 35.58% 10.62% 1.44% Shore Bancshares 22.14% 8.60% 0.81%

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83 Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $120.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.65%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Shore Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.62 $312.32 million $6.47 15.28 Shore Bancshares $70.43 million 5.62 $15.73 million $1.39 14.38

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Shore Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services. It also offers commercial checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and overnight investment sweep accounts. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

