Financial Review: Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) & Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Energizer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energizer $3.02 billion 0.83 $160.90 million $2.08 17.93

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lightscape Technologies and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Energizer 0 3 4 0 2.57

Energizer has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Energizer beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights. The firm’s brands include A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, and STP. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

