First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.76

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 6101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

FA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. On average, analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

