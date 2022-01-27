First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Up to $45.21

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.21, but opened at $47.49. First Bancorp shares last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 488 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.23.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,946,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,310,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

