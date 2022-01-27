First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,941. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First BanCorp. stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBP. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

