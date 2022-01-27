First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%.

First Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. 174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,711. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $778.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Bancshares by 83.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.