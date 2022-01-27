First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.
Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. First Bank has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $270.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
About First Bank
First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.
