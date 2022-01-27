First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. First Bank has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $270.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Bank by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

