First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

FCF opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,019 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

