First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

