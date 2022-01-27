First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,707,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3,068.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 145,580 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.47 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms have commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

