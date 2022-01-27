First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,570. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,694,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 505,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,398,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,338,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

