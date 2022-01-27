First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Earnings Results

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 6,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,262. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $222.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $172,280. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

