First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 18.58%.

Shares of FNWB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.65. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $207.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina bought 1,670 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

