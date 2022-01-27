First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

MNST stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

