First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $41.30. Approximately 2,659,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,903,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 91.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

