First Washington CORP Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

First Washington CORP bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. NorthWestern accounts for about 1.8% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.16% of NorthWestern at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NorthWestern by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 104,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

