First Washington CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

First Washington CORP reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust accounts for 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BST opened at $42.14 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

