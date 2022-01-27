First Washington CORP Sells 365 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Washington CORP lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. TheStreet downgraded Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.32.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $231.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

