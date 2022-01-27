Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

