FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $255.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT opened at $223.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.