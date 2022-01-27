FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Down 0.7%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.37 and last traded at $57.38. 57,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 51,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDF. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,798,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 266,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,844,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 479,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter.

