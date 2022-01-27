Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £156.74 ($211.47) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLTR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($229.36) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($242.85) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($230.57) to £171.90 ($231.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a £162 ($218.56) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £162.59 ($219.36).

LON:FLTR opened at £106.10 ($143.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £18.63 billion and a PE ratio of -255.05. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,912 ($133.73) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($265.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of £127.86.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

