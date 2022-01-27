Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $159,511,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

FOCS stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.