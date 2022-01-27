Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Shares of FL stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

