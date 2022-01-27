Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FL opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

