Fort L.P. Buys 2,066 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,491,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.99 and its 200 day moving average is $172.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.