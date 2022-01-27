Fort L.P. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average of $138.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

