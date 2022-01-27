Fort L.P. Has $1.23 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:BAH opened at $84.21 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

