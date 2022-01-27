Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $49,741,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

