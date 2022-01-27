Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). Analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

