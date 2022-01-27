Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.68.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $271.15 on Monday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

