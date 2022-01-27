Fortis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GD stock opened at $204.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.