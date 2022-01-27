FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. FOX has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FOX by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,292,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 145,873 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 926,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $8,922,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

