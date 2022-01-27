Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 241,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 232,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGB. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,554,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000.

