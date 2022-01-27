Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters. It enjoys a first-mover advantage in many foreign countries and has a strong distribution platform. Franklin’s focus on expansion via acquisitions is commendable. On similar lines, the company completed the buyout of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC (“OSAM”) to enhance its investment solution offerings. Also, it inked a deal to acquire Lexington Partners in a bid to bulk up its alternative asset business. However, a steep decline in investment management fees and foreign-exchange woes will likely hurt top-line growth. Unsustainable capital-deployment activities and a strict regulatory environment globally are worrisome.”

BEN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $31.74 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,413 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 350,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

