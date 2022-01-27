Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

