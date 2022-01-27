Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €48.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FME. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.52 ($76.73).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME opened at €59.66 ($67.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($80.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.