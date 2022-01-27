FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 100,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,933,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $921.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.10.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $118,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.