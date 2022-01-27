FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. FS Bancorp posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071 over the last three months. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. 299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

