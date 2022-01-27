Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $23.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,051. The stock has a market cap of $850.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Funko has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Funko’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Funko will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 54,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,071,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,462 shares of company stock worth $3,920,902. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Funko by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Funko by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 141,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Funko by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Funko by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.