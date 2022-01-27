FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Endeavour Mining plc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$277.09.

TSE EDV opened at C$27.54 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.51.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

